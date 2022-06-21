10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

QualTek Services QTEK stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $1.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

Team TISI shares rose 5.23% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $637.3 million.

LiqTech Intl LIQT shares increased by 3.78% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 6.7% to $0.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

CEA Industries CEAD stock fell 5.68% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 804.3K shares come close, making up 225.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Sidus Space SIDU shares fell 3.5% to $5.25. At the close, Sidus Space's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 54.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.5 million.

View VIEW stock decreased by 3.3% to $1.76. This security traded at a volume of 64.5K shares come close, making up 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million.

SES AI SES shares declined by 3.22% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 2.61% to $0.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.9K shares, which is 9.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

