10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 5:45 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • QualTek Services QTEK stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $1.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • Team TISI shares rose 5.23% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $637.3 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT shares increased by 3.78% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 6.7% to $0.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD stock fell 5.68% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 804.3K shares come close, making up 225.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares fell 3.5% to $5.25. At the close, Sidus Space's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 54.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.5 million.
  • View VIEW stock decreased by 3.3% to $1.76. This security traded at a volume of 64.5K shares come close, making up 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million.
  • SES AI SES shares declined by 3.22% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 2.61% to $0.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.9K shares, which is 9.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers