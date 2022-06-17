ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 12:51 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Metromile MILE shares rose 6.11% to $0.81 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 526.9K shares, making up 52.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.2 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock increased by 5.71% to $1.48. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 145.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $0.95. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 745.1K, which is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.0 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $41.52. The current volume of 83.0K shares is 32.2% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.6 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $2.65. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 520.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.0 million.
  • Lemonade LMND shares increased by 4.06% to $17.16. The current volume of 363.6K shares is 26.8% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • BRP Group BRP shares decreased by 4.6% to $22.54 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 545.7K, which is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock fell 3.49% to $0.31. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 18.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock declined by 2.8% to $2.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151.9K shares, making up 81.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.3 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 2.62% to $0.74. The current volume of 12.5K shares is 8.5% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock fell 2.25% to $2.18. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 46.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 2.08% to $1.66. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 145.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

