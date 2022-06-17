Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Metromile MILE shares rose 6.11% to $0.81 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 526.9K shares, making up 52.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $2.65. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 520.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.0 million. Lemonade LMND shares increased by 4.06% to $17.16. The current volume of 363.6K shares is 26.8% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

BRP Group BRP shares decreased by 4.6% to $22.54 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 545.7K, which is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

stock fell 2.25% to $2.18. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 46.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million. United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 2.08% to $1.66. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 145.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

