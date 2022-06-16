ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sidus Space SIDU shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $6.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock increased by 8.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • Renovare Environmental RENO shares rose 6.81% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

Losers

  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares declined by 10.8% to $3.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $837.9 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock decreased by 9.12% to $17.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock declined by 6.76% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million.
  • Stem STEM stock declined by 6.3% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.9 million.
  • Velo3D VLD shares declined by 6.19% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.5 million.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares decreased by 6.14% to $27.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

