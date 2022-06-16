10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sidus Space SIDU shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $6.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.

Astrotech ASTC stock increased by 8.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO shares rose 6.81% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

Losers

Hyzon Motors HYZN shares declined by 10.8% to $3.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $837.9 million.

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock decreased by 9.12% to $17.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock declined by 6.76% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million.

Stem STEM stock declined by 6.3% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.9 million.

Velo3D VLD shares declined by 6.19% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.5 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares decreased by 6.14% to $27.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

