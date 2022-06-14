12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MorphoSys MOR stock rose 22.1% to $5.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 969.9K, accounting for 2119.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.8 million.

Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock rose 13.81% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock rose 11.07% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $186.9 million.

Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock rose 8.9% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.6 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock increased by 8.57% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares moved upwards by 8.32% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

Losers

180 Life Sciences ATNF stock fell 39.6% to $0.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 316.9K shares come close, making up 71.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.

Belite Bio BLTE shares decreased by 11.07% to $25.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.3 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock decreased by 10.58% to $0.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.6K shares, which is 16.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Geovax Labs GOVX shares declined by 9.16% to $1.29. This security traded at a volume of 361.3K shares come close, making up 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares fell 7.49% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $162.4 million.

BioLine Rx BLRX stock declined by 6.07% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.

