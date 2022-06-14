12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 149.2% to $1.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 1194.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

stock rose 149.2% to $1.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 1194.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. Clovis Oncology CLVS stock moved upwards by 35.75% to $0.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 52.1 million, which is 433.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 35.75% to $0.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 52.1 million, which is 433.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million. MSP Recovery MSPR stock moved upwards by 35.3% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 8.2 million, which is 471.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 35.3% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 8.2 million, which is 471.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. Alpha Teknova TKNO shares rose 24.1% to $7.93. The company's market cap stands at $222.3 million.

shares rose 24.1% to $7.93. The company's market cap stands at $222.3 million. HCW Biologics HCWB stock moved upwards by 22.05% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 22.05% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million. Belite Bio BLTE stock rose 20.17% to $27.34. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 193.8K shares, making up 34.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $658.7 million.

Losers

Outset Medical OM shares declined by 31.6% to $13.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 811.7% of Outset Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $666.9 million.

shares declined by 31.6% to $13.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 811.7% of Outset Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $666.9 million. Calithera Biosciences CALA shares decreased by 20.47% to $0.16. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 69.1% of Calithera Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

shares decreased by 20.47% to $0.16. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 69.1% of Calithera Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. bluebird bio BLUE stock decreased by 15.11% to $3.62. The current volume of 14.9 million shares is 411.7% of bluebird bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million.

stock decreased by 15.11% to $3.62. The current volume of 14.9 million shares is 411.7% of bluebird bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million. Arcellx ACLX shares decreased by 13.02% to $18.89. Arcellx's stock is trading at a volume of 489.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 288.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $674.8 million.

shares decreased by 13.02% to $18.89. Arcellx's stock is trading at a volume of 489.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 288.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $674.8 million. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB shares declined by 11.74% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

shares declined by 11.74% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million. Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell 11.6% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.