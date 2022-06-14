11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vertiv Holdings VRT stock increased by 17.0% to $11.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Resideo Technologies REZI stock increased by 15.6% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Graco GGG stock increased by 12.44% to $65.95. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion.
- Heliogen HLGN shares rose 9.17% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $472.8 million.
- WillScot Mobile Mini WSC stock rose 8.71% to $36.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Renovare Environmental RENO stock rose 7.61% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
Losers
- Broadwind BWEN shares decreased by 10.3% to $1.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 8.41% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.2 million.
- Axon Enterprise AXON shares fell 5.47% to $84.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock declined by 3.99% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.5 million.
- OceanPal OP stock declined by 3.32% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
