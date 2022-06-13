12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 56.6% to $2.71 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.9 million, accounting for 544.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.4 million.

National Vision Holdings EYE shares rose 10.75% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Aterian ATER shares increased by 5.6% to $2.64. At the close, Aterian's trading volume reached 451.6K shares. This is 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.

Secoo Holding SECO stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock increased by 4.98% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.1 million.

Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $16.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.6 million.

Losers

Portillos PTLO stock fell 6.0% to $15.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $552.0 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Xometry XMTR shares fell 4.93% to $29.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Global E Online GLBE stock declined by 4.73% to $16.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 3.23% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.

