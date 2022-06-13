ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 56.6% to $2.71 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.9 million, accounting for 544.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.4 million.
  • National Vision Holdings EYE shares rose 10.75% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Aterian ATER shares increased by 5.6% to $2.64. At the close, Aterian's trading volume reached 451.6K shares. This is 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock increased by 4.98% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.1 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $16.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.6 million.

Losers

  • Portillos PTLO stock fell 6.0% to $15.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $552.0 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Xometry XMTR shares fell 4.93% to $29.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Global E Online GLBE stock declined by 4.73% to $16.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 3.23% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock declined by 2.95% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

