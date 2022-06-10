10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Singing Machine Co MICS shares moved upwards by 44.6% to $6.06 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Singing Machine Co's stock is 1.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 161.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Losers

17 Education & Technology YQ stock fell 26.2% to $2.25 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 289.8K shares is 149.2% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

EBET EBET stock fell 18.11% to $2.94. EBET's stock is trading at a volume of 327.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 161.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million. Youdao DAO shares decreased by 16.76% to $4.62. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 449.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.9 million.

