10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 3:05 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Singing Machine Co MICS shares moved upwards by 44.6% to $6.06 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Singing Machine Co's stock is 1.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 161.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Regis RGS stock moved upwards by 19.31% to $0.67. As of 13:30 EST, Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 15.8 million, which is 1725.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares rose 10.28% to $2.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 110.4K, which is 67.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $15.84. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock fell 26.2% to $2.25 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 289.8K shares is 149.2% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Boxed BOXD shares declined by 18.73% to $2.04. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 459.6% of Boxed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $140.4 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares declined by 18.54% to $14.33. As of 13:30 EST, Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 292.9K, which is 142.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.4 million.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock declined by 18.19% to $6.37. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 7.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 209.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $690.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • EBET EBET stock fell 18.11% to $2.94. EBET's stock is trading at a volume of 327.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 161.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
  • Youdao DAO shares decreased by 16.76% to $4.62. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 449.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

