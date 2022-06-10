ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 1:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares increased by 10.77% to $4.01 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.6K shares, making up 223.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $2.65. The current volume of 42.2K shares is 18.3% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 94.2K, which is 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.7 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock rose 2.3% to $7.09. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 42.8K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.9 million.
  • BRP Group BRP shares moved upwards by 0.68% to $25.79. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 320.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Crawford CRD shares moved upwards by 0.39% to $7.26. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9K, which is 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares fell 8.53% to $3.6 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 88.1K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares fell 7.7% to $18.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0K shares, making up 463.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 7.4% to $1.06. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.0 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock declined by 6.86% to $4.55. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.8 million.
  • Lemonade LMND stock fell 6.74% to $17.86. The current volume of 512.9K shares is 36.9% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell 6.34% to $49.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 153.0K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

