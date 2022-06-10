Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares increased by 10.77% to $4.01 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.6K shares, making up 223.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

shares increased by 10.77% to $4.01 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.6K shares, making up 223.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Reliance Global Group RELI shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $2.65. The current volume of 42.2K shares is 18.3% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $2.65. The current volume of 42.2K shares is 18.3% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million. Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 94.2K, which is 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 94.2K, which is 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.7 million. Trean Insurance Group TIG stock rose 2.3% to $7.09. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 42.8K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.9 million.

stock rose 2.3% to $7.09. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 42.8K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.9 million. BRP Group BRP shares moved upwards by 0.68% to $25.79. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 320.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

shares moved upwards by 0.68% to $25.79. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 320.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. Crawford CRD shares moved upwards by 0.39% to $7.26. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9K, which is 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares fell 8.53% to $3.6 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 88.1K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.

shares fell 8.53% to $3.6 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 88.1K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million. FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares fell 7.7% to $18.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0K shares, making up 463.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares fell 7.7% to $18.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0K shares, making up 463.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 7.4% to $1.06. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.0 million.

shares fell 7.4% to $1.06. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.0 million. Oscar Health OSCR stock declined by 6.86% to $4.55. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.8 million.

stock declined by 6.86% to $4.55. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.8 million. Lemonade LMND stock fell 6.74% to $17.86. The current volume of 512.9K shares is 36.9% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock fell 6.74% to $17.86. The current volume of 512.9K shares is 36.9% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell 6.34% to $49.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 153.0K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.