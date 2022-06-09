12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 53.27% to $0.26. The current volume of 111.6 million shares is 307.0% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.

Couchbase BASE stock increased by 13.14% to $16.01. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 948.7K shares, making up 230.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

PagSeguro Digital PAGS shares fell 19.1% to $13.91. As of 13:30 EST, PagSeguro Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 177.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock decreased by 12.28% to $7.36. Trading volume for Zeta Global Holdings's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 163.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.