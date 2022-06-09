ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 1:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock moved upwards by 169.2% to $1.04 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 217.1 million shares is 8824.4% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 53.27% to $0.26. The current volume of 111.6 million shares is 307.0% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares rose 13.88% to $0.65. Infobird Co's stock is trading at a volume of 290.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 380.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Couchbase BASE stock increased by 13.14% to $16.01. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 948.7K shares, making up 230.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock increased by 11.11% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $0.52. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 416.2K shares, making up 187.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Losers

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock declined by 34.1% to $6.05 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 950.3K shares is 138.1% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.4 million.
  • PagSeguro Digital PAGS shares fell 19.1% to $13.91. As of 13:30 EST, PagSeguro Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 177.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Transphorm TGAN shares declined by 14.57% to $5.63. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.0K shares, making up 96.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.5 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock declined by 14.17% to $1.0. Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 187.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock decreased by 12.28% to $7.36. Trading volume for Zeta Global Holdings's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 163.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares decreased by 11.57% to $1.42. Trading volume for OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $551.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

