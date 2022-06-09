Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Gainers

Reliance Global Group

FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 7.18% to $0.39. The current volume of 192.7K shares is 96.7% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $4.04. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 134.1K, which is 51.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock rose 3.64% to $1.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.1K shares, making up 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 2.52% to $0.84. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

stock rose 2.52% to $0.84. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. Hagerty HGTY shares rose 2.2% to $11.14. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 85.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.0 million.

Losers

Losers

Bright Health Gr

Metromile MILE shares decreased by 5.86% to $0.98. The current volume of 260.1K shares is 25.7% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 5.69% to $4.15. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 40.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 5.37% to $4.94. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 982.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Lemonade LMND stock declined by 5.15% to $19.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 323.3K, which is 23.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock declined by 4.81% to $1.09. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K, which is 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

