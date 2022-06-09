ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 12:43 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 13.65% to $2.83 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 136.3K shares is 58.4% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 7.18% to $0.39. The current volume of 192.7K shares is 96.7% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $4.04. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 134.1K, which is 51.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock rose 3.64% to $1.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.1K shares, making up 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 2.52% to $0.84. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares rose 2.2% to $11.14. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 85.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.0 million.

Losers

  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 5.9% to $1.68 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Bright Health Gr's stock is 712.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Metromile MILE shares decreased by 5.86% to $0.98. The current volume of 260.1K shares is 25.7% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 5.69% to $4.15. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 40.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 5.37% to $4.94. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 982.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Lemonade LMND stock declined by 5.15% to $19.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 323.3K, which is 23.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock declined by 4.81% to $1.09. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K, which is 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

