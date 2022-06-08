ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 5:58 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.
  • Oxford Industries OXM stock rose 5.57% to $97.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock increased by 4.54% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock rose 4.34% to $1.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 509.0K shares, which is 11.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $495.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Jowell Global JWEL stock rose 3.94% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman EDTK shares rose 3.78% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Losers

  • 17 Education & Technology YQ shares decreased by 8.9% to $2.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.
  • Five Below FIVE shares fell 6.34% to $126.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 873.1K shares, which is 87.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Volcon VLCN stock decreased by 5.68% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock decreased by 4.74% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • Koss KOSS shares fell 4.72% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares declined by 4.72% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

