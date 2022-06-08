ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Youdao DAO shares rose 31.3% to $6.83 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 639.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 299.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.3 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock moved upwards by 26.97% to $3.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 206.7K shares, making up 109.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.2 million.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares rose 25.73% to $6.84. Trading volume for MINISO Group Holding's stock is 3.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 520.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 15.33% to $1.88. Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 234.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 104.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares rose 14.2% to $0.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.2K shares, making up 102.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU shares moved upwards by 13.87% to $16.83. As of 13:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million, which is 43.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

  • Boxed BOXD shares fell 13.7% to $3.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 355.7% of Boxed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.0 million.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS shares decreased by 13.24% to $3.41. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 214.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare MRM shares decreased by 10.86% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Onion Global OG stock fell 9.38% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell 9.13% to $5.28. The current volume of 799.3K shares is 158.6% of Torrid Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $557.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB stock declined by 8.93% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

