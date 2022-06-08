ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Satellogic SATL stock moved upwards by 23.7% to $6.98 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 186.9K shares is 85.0% of Satellogic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $633.2 million.
  • SQL Technologies SKYX stock increased by 20.57% to $2.52. SQL Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 491.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 425.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.4 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares rose 15.33% to $2.63. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.9 million shares, making up 1539.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock rose 15.15% to $2.07. Trading volume for Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is 2.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.
  • DiDi Global DIDI stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $2.57. Trading volume for DiDi Global's stock is 105.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 160.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
  • REV Group REVG shares increased by 12.78% to $11.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.7K shares, making up 139.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Applied UV AUVI shares decreased by 23.0% to $1.68 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 17.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1067.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares declined by 21.42% to $3.29. Trading volume for Microvast Holdings's stock is 15.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1231.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.8 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares declined by 16.73% to $10.08. As of 13:30 EST, AeroClean Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 55.8 million, which is 1790.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.8 million.
  • Cadre Hldgs CDRE shares declined by 15.04% to $23.74. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 403.8K shares, making up 474.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $825.7 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares declined by 13.98% to $2.77. As of 13:30 EST, Odyssey Marine Explr's stock is trading at a volume of 846.3K, which is 1798.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock declined by 12.42% to $60.01. As of 13:30 EST, ZIM Integrated Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 10.6 million, which is 179.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

