12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock increased by 168.6% to $2.74 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.8 million shares, making up 36557.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.

Losers

Quantum Computing QUBT shares fell 14.9% to $3.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Quantum Computing's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 488.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.2 million.

Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 7.81% to $0.57. Trading volume for Infobird Co's stock is 84.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 111.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

