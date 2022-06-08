ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock increased by 168.6% to $2.74 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.8 million shares, making up 36557.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 25.75% to $1.66. As of 13:30 EST, OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million, which is 448.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.3 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock increased by 24.65% to $2.68. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 379.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.5 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares rose 14.99% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock moved upwards by 12.99% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock rose 12.67% to $1.05. As of 13:30 EST, Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 145.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $472.8 million.

Losers

  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares fell 14.9% to $3.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Quantum Computing's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 488.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.2 million.
  • HashiCorp HCP shares decreased by 12.95% to $33.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 135.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • My Size MYSZ shares fell 10.09% to $0.21. My Size's stock is trading at a volume of 344.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 32.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS stock fell 9.05% to $2.96. Trading volume for SemiLEDs's stock is 245.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 151.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI stock fell 8.64% to $44.85. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 105.6K, which is 144.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $896.5 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 7.81% to $0.57. Trading volume for Infobird Co's stock is 84.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 111.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers