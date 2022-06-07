12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock increased by 91.2% to $9.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for AeroClean Technologies's stock is 50.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3984.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.0 million.

JanOne JAN stock increased by 37.42% to $3.44. The current volume of 62.3 million shares is 10498.7% of JanOne's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares increased by 30.18% to $1.45. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 194.2% of Applied UV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock increased by 28.94% to $2.01. As of 13:30 EST, Energy Focus's stock is trading at a volume of 11.2 million, which is 487.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Quhuo QH shares moved upwards by 14.11% to $0.41. Quhuo's stock is trading at a volume of 155.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 245.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

Ideanomics IDEX shares rose 13.35% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.4 million, which is 137.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $325.5 million.

Losers

REV Group REVG stock declined by 17.1% to $10.09 during Tuesday's regular session. REV Group's stock is trading at a volume of 724.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 238.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $635.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Sarcos Technology STRC stock fell 16.3% to $3.8. As of 13:30 EST, Sarcos Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 234.9K, which is 85.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.6 million.

SQL Technologies SKYX stock fell 13.72% to $2.04. SQL Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 242.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 214.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.1 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC stock declined by 13.21% to $9.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 100.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.2 million.

Microvast Holdings MVST shares declined by 13.02% to $4.01. As of 13:30 EST, Microvast Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 93.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock decreased by 10.91% to $3.18. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 224.7K, which is 532.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

