Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 28.7K, which is 11.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.

Losers

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.25 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 107.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.6 million.

