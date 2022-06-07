ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 12:53 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 28.7K, which is 11.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares rose 2.88% to $3.92. The current volume of 175.3K shares is 68.4% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock increased by 2.6% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.8K, which is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAM shares increased by 2.49% to $19.34. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 21.3K, which is 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Assured Guaranty AGO stock increased by 2.16% to $60.51. Assured Guaranty's stock is trading at a volume of 124.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • NI Holdings NODK shares rose 1.89% to $17.74. Trading volume for NI Holdings's stock is 2.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.6 million.

Losers

  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.25 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 107.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.6 million.
  • Root ROOT stock declined by 4.55% to $1.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 899.8K shares, making up 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.8 million.
  • BRP Group BRP shares fell 4.21% to $25.77. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 136.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock declined by 3.98% to $6.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 44.9K, which is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $352.2 million.
  • Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 2.55% to $20.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 291.8K, which is 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Metromile MILE shares decreased by 2.36% to $1.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 462.7K shares, making up 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.

