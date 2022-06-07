ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kohl's KSS shares increased by 9.6% to $46.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY stock moved upwards by 6.04% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • First High-School Edu FHS stock rose 4.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $368.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock rose 4.56% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $529.6 million.

Losers

  • Target TGT shares fell 8.6% to $145.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology STG shares fell 8.16% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC shares declined by 6.0% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million.
  • Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock declined by 5.3% to $96.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Boxed BOXD stock fell 4.54% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.1 million.
  • Nautilus NLS shares decreased by 3.94% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers