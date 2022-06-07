12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kohl's KSS shares increased by 9.6% to $46.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.

shares increased by 9.6% to $46.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY stock moved upwards by 6.04% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 6.04% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. First High-School Edu FHS stock rose 4.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

stock rose 4.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $368.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $368.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock rose 4.56% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $529.6 million.

Losers

Target TGT shares fell 8.6% to $145.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 billion.

shares fell 8.6% to $145.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 billion. Sunlands Technology STG shares fell 8.16% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.

shares fell 8.16% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million. Solo Brands DTC shares declined by 6.0% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million.

shares declined by 6.0% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million. Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock declined by 5.3% to $96.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 5.3% to $96.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Boxed BOXD stock fell 4.54% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.1 million.

stock fell 4.54% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.1 million. Nautilus NLS shares decreased by 3.94% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.