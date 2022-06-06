12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SunPower SPWR shares increased by 10.2% to $20.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

stock moved upwards by 9.42% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. VNET Gr VNET shares rose 8.37% to $5.82. The company's market cap stands at $861.4 million.

Core Scientific CORZ shares rose 7.55% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $972.9 million.

shares rose 7.55% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $972.9 million. Enphase Energy ENPH shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $210.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 billion.

Losers

Q2 Holdings QTWO stock declined by 8.4% to $48.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

shares declined by 7.24% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Peraso PRSO shares fell 6.92% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.

shares fell 6.92% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. WiSA Technologies WISA stock decreased by 6.69% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

stock decreased by 6.69% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. SoundHound AI SOUN stock declined by 6.68% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock declined by 6.68% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock decreased by 4.84% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.7 million.

