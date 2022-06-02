Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Metromile MILE shares increased by 6.93% to $1.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 361.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.

shares increased by 6.93% to $1.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 361.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million. eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $10.97. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 98.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $10.97. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 98.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million. BRP Group BRP shares moved upwards by 5.67% to $26.98. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 235.7K, which is 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

shares moved upwards by 5.67% to $26.98. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 235.7K, which is 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock rose 5.67% to $51.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.1K shares, making up 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

stock rose 5.67% to $51.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.1K shares, making up 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Bright Health Gr BHG shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.7. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.7. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Citizens CIA stock increased by 5.29% to $3.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.6K shares, making up 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.7 million.

Losers

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock declined by 2.39% to $2.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.0K shares, making up 37.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.

stock declined by 2.39% to $2.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.0K shares, making up 37.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million. Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 1.64% to $1.2. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 46.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

stock decreased by 1.64% to $1.2. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 46.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. Intl General Insurance IGIC shares fell 1.54% to $7.68. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 972, which is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.5 million.

shares fell 1.54% to $7.68. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 972, which is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.5 million. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC stock declined by 1.37% to $20.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 866, which is 16.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock declined by 1.37% to $20.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 866, which is 16.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. GoHealth GOCO shares fell 1.3% to $0.77. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.

shares fell 1.3% to $0.77. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million. Donegal Gr DGICA stock fell 1.3% to $16.06. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 44.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $502.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.