Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 12:45 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Metromile MILE shares increased by 6.93% to $1.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 361.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $10.97. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 98.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million.
  • BRP Group BRP shares moved upwards by 5.67% to $26.98. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 235.7K, which is 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock rose 5.67% to $51.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.1K shares, making up 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.7. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Citizens CIA stock increased by 5.29% to $3.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.6K shares, making up 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.7 million.

Losers

  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock declined by 2.39% to $2.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.0K shares, making up 37.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 1.64% to $1.2. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 46.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC shares fell 1.54% to $7.68. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 972, which is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.5 million.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC stock declined by 1.37% to $20.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 866, which is 16.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares fell 1.3% to $0.77. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICA stock fell 1.3% to $16.06. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 44.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $502.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

