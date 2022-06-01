ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 5:46 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $1.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
  • LiqTech International LIQT stock rose 9.8% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock increased by 4.99% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $377.2 million.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.7 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock rose 4.3% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Velo3D VLD stock rose 3.96% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.9 million.

Losers

  • Sidus Space SIDU shares declined by 9.2% to $1.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares declined by 8.67% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.7 million.
  • SQL Technologies SKYX shares declined by 7.9% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.6 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 7.34% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares decreased by 5.74% to $1.15. Energy Focus's trading volume hit 223.1K shares by close, accounting for 100.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 3.99% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

