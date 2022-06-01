ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 12:54 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock rose 2.88% to $5.35 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 31.9K shares is 65.0% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock rose 1.91% to $18.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares, making up 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock rose 1.51% to $43.0. The current volume of 73.9K shares is 26.4% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • HCI Group HCI shares rose 1.25% to $68.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.3K shares, making up 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $699.3 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares rose 0.88% to $0.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 681.2K, which is 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC stock increased by 0.64% to $7.63. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance's stock is 337 as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $375.0 million.

Losers

  • Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 6.83% to $4.78 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 57.7K, which is 61.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares declined by 5.63% to $0.67. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 5.52% to $2.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.4K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • Metromile MILE stock declined by 4.9% to $1.0. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 408.6K, which is 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock decreased by 4.39% to $1.64. The current volume of 28.8K shares is 14.4% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock declined by 4.23% to $1.36. The current volume of 582.7K shares is 25.7% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

