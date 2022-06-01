Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock rose 2.88% to $5.35 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 31.9K shares is 65.0% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.

stock rose 2.88% to $5.35 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 31.9K shares is 65.0% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock rose 1.91% to $18.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares, making up 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock rose 1.91% to $18.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares, making up 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock rose 1.51% to $43.0. The current volume of 73.9K shares is 26.4% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

stock rose 1.51% to $43.0. The current volume of 73.9K shares is 26.4% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. HCI Group HCI shares rose 1.25% to $68.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.3K shares, making up 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $699.3 million.

shares rose 1.25% to $68.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.3K shares, making up 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $699.3 million. GoHealth GOCO shares rose 0.88% to $0.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 681.2K, which is 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.

shares rose 0.88% to $0.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 681.2K, which is 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million. Intl General Insurance IGIC stock increased by 0.64% to $7.63. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance's stock is 337 as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $375.0 million.

Losers

Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 6.83% to $4.78 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 57.7K, which is 61.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock decreased by 6.83% to $4.78 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 57.7K, which is 61.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares declined by 5.63% to $0.67. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

shares declined by 5.63% to $0.67. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 5.52% to $2.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.4K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

stock decreased by 5.52% to $2.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.4K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million. Metromile MILE stock declined by 4.9% to $1.0. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 408.6K, which is 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million.

stock declined by 4.9% to $1.0. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 408.6K, which is 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million. United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock decreased by 4.39% to $1.64. The current volume of 28.8K shares is 14.4% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.

stock decreased by 4.39% to $1.64. The current volume of 28.8K shares is 14.4% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock declined by 4.23% to $1.36. The current volume of 582.7K shares is 25.7% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.