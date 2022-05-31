ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 2:25 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares rose 59.4% to $1.54 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 223.4 million shares, making up 157.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $511.9 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock increased by 33.88% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.7 million.
  • Gogoro GGR stock rose 26.9% to $5.33. As of 13:30 EST, Gogoro's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 362.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • RISE Education Cayman REDU stock increased by 20.35% to $1.36. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 730.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 174.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock increased by 18.06% to $1.34. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 12.5% to $13.41. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 12.7% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

 

Losers

  • Kirkland's KIRK shares declined by 13.9% to $5.84 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kirkland's's stock is 969.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 274.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares decreased by 13.29% to $5.22. Trading volume for Purple Innovation's stock is 789.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 32.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.4 million.
  • GameStop GME shares decreased by 10.32% to $123.06. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
  • SIGNA Sports United SSU stock decreased by 10.03% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Udemy UDMY stock fell 9.81% to $14.63. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 612.3K, which is 125.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock decreased by 9.8% to $20.34. Abercrombie & Fitch's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

