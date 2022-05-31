12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock rose 360.5% to $9.86 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

stock rose 360.5% to $9.86 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million. OpGen OPGN shares increased by 29.62% to $0.73. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 752.1% of OpGen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.

shares increased by 29.62% to $0.73. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 752.1% of OpGen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares rose 26.24% to $1.01. Trading volume for Reshape Lifesciences's stock is 178.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 117.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

shares rose 26.24% to $1.01. Trading volume for Reshape Lifesciences's stock is 178.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 117.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Biotricity BTCY shares moved upwards by 23.52% to $1.26. Biotricity's stock is trading at a volume of 185.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 156.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 23.52% to $1.26. Biotricity's stock is trading at a volume of 185.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 156.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million. Cassava Sciences SAVA stock rose 23.51% to $32.93. Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 339.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

stock rose 23.51% to $32.93. Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 339.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. NexImmune NEXI stock moved upwards by 22.56% to $2.39. The current volume of 150.7K shares is 66.8% of NexImmune's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.

Losers

Outlook Therapeutics OTLK stock decreased by 32.5% to $1.14 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Outlook Therapeutics's stock is 17.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1539.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.5 million.

stock decreased by 32.5% to $1.14 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Outlook Therapeutics's stock is 17.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1539.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.5 million. Icosavax ICVX stock fell 27.38% to $7.43. Trading volume for Icosavax's stock is 299.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.1 million.

stock fell 27.38% to $7.43. Trading volume for Icosavax's stock is 299.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.1 million. PMV Pharma PMVP shares fell 18.95% to $12.43. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 211.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $566.2 million.

shares fell 18.95% to $12.43. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 211.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $566.2 million. Immix Biopharma IMMX shares fell 17.54% to $2.21. The current volume of 777.5K shares is 38.0% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

shares fell 17.54% to $2.21. The current volume of 777.5K shares is 38.0% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock declined by 16.22% to $4.51. As of 13:30 EST, PDS Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 750.0K, which is 273.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million.

stock declined by 16.22% to $4.51. As of 13:30 EST, PDS Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 750.0K, which is 273.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million. Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock fell 14.3% to $1.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 491.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.