12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock rose 17.9% to $10.15 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 256.5K shares, which is 66.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares rose 13.59% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $328.4 million. Ulta Beauty ULTA shares rose 6.36% to $402.0. This security traded at a volume of 345.8K shares come close, making up 46.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares rose 6.36% to $402.0. This security traded at a volume of 345.8K shares come close, making up 46.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Destination XL Group DXLG shares increased by 4.31% to $4.59. Destination XL Group's trading volume hit 116.1K shares by close, accounting for 18.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $295.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 4.31% to $4.59. Destination XL Group's trading volume hit 116.1K shares by close, accounting for 18.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $295.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Nerdy NRDY shares rose 4.18% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $225.4 million.

shares rose 4.18% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $225.4 million. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares rose 3.86% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Losers

Gap GPS shares decreased by 13.0% to $9.67 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Gap's trading volume reached 3.2 million shares. This is 32.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 11.2% to $12.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 4.17% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

stock fell 4.17% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Udemy UDMY shares decreased by 3.57% to $14.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

shares decreased by 3.57% to $14.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 3.49% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

stock decreased by 3.49% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. Stitch Fix SFIX shares decreased by 3.14% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $870.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.