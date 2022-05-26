12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Safe-T Gr SFET shares rose 6.2% to $0.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Losers

ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares declined by 20.6% to $1.04 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

shares decreased by 4.91% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $408.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.