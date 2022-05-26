ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 1:35 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 12.26% to $2.93 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 686.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $483.3 million.
  • FG Financial Gr FGF shares increased by 5.46% to $2.7. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 2.8% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Root ROOT stock rose 4.29% to $1.33. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 841.2K shares, making up 25.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.7 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock increased by 3.66% to $2.83. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 16.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC shares rose 3.63% to $23.14. The current volume of 2.9K shares is 18.3% of American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares moved upwards by 3.56% to $0.38. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 42.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL stock declined by 4.48% to $23.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K, which is 45.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares fell 2.38% to $4.94. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 941.6K shares, making up 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares decreased by 1.58% to $5.61. The current volume of 331.0K shares is 61.6% of SiriusPoint's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $912.3 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 0.59% to $1.7. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 57.9K, which is 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.
  • National Security Group NSEC stock declined by 0.49% to $16.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 680, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
  • Stewart Information Servs STC stock fell 0.48% to $56.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.0K shares, making up 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

