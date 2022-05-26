Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 12.26% to $2.93 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 686.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $483.3 million.

Losers

Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL stock declined by 4.48% to $23.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K, which is 45.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.