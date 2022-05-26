ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Dollar Tree DLTR stock rose 16.0% to $155.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Destination XL Group DXLG stock moved upwards by 15.23% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Macy's M shares increased by 14.05% to $21.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Modine Manufacturing MOD shares increased by 12.64% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $508.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dillard's DDS stock increased by 11.3% to $295.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

Losers

  • Vinco Ventures BBIG shares declined by 11.7% to $2.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 10.0% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS stock declined by 7.48% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Burlington Stores BURL shares fell 7.23% to $145.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 6.87% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 6.42% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

