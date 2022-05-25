12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Momentus MNTS shares rose 5.2% to $2.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.0 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock increased by 4.99% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO stock rose 4.81% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Redwire RDW stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.0 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $2.43. At the close, BlackSky Technology's trading volume reached 2.3 million shares. This is 257.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.9 million.

Spire Global SPIR stock increased by 3.92% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $221.9 million.

Losers

Charah Solns CHRA shares fell 5.8% to $2.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.

Safe Bulkers SB stock decreased by 4.67% to $4.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 110.2K shares, which is 8.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $547.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Blue Bird BLBD shares declined by 4.09% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.2 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 3.89% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 3.59% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.

Array Technologies ARRY stock fell 3.57% to $9.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.3K, accounting for 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.