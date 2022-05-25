11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares rose 105.5% to $2.42 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 88.2 million, which is 9557.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.3 million.

Losers

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock decreased by 33.8% to $0.18 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for ComSovereign Holding's stock is 2.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 344.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

