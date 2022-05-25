ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 1:51 PM | 3 min read
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • BlackSky Technology BKSY shares rose 105.5% to $2.42 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 88.2 million, which is 9557.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.3 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR stock moved upwards by 18.11% to $1.5. The current volume of 934.7K shares is 87.0% of Spire Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $209.3 million.
  • Planet Labs PL shares increased by 15.56% to $5.8. As of 13:30 EST, Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million, which is 291.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Maxar Technologies MAXR stock moved upwards by 15.09% to $28.18. Trading volume for Maxar Technologies's stock is 2.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 273.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Dycom Industries DY shares moved upwards by 14.68% to $91.99. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 327.4K, which is 123.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock decreased by 33.8% to $0.18 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for ComSovereign Holding's stock is 2.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 344.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 16.34% to $11.65. The company's market cap stands at $174.9 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock declined by 12.64% to $0.63. As of 13:30 EST, Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock decreased by 12.34% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares decreased by 9.76% to $1.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.2K shares, making up 180.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • ASGN ASGN stock decreased by 8.93% to $91.51. As of 13:30 EST, ASGN's stock is trading at a volume of 249.3K, which is 115.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMTop GainersIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers