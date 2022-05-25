12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Oblong OBLG stock increased by 27.1% to $0.35 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 309.1K shares, making up 285.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

AppTech Payments APCX shares rose 21.97% to $1.1. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 459.4K shares, making up 304.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

Evolv Technologies EVLV shares moved upwards by 15.72% to $2.52. Evolv Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 160.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.7 million.

Minim MINM stock increased by 12.58% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.

Photronics PLAB stock rose 12.36% to $16.9. Photronics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 313.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Telos TLS shares increased by 12.13% to $8.78. Telos's stock is trading at a volume of 590.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 64.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.0 million.

Losers

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares declined by 36.6% to $7.21 during Wednesday's regular session.

Tessco Technologies TESS stock declined by 12.53% to $5.45. Trading volume for Tessco Technologies's stock is 153.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 575.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock decreased by 11.07% to $2.09. Trading volume for Mawson Infra Gr's stock is 51.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.

Cemtrex CETXP shares fell 9.34% to $1.36.

Meta Materials MMAT shares decreased by 9.02% to $1.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.3 million, which is 66.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.8 million.

Microvision MVIS stock fell 8.74% to $3.19. Trading volume for Microvision's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.1 million.

