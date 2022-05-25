ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 12:42 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares increased by 8.07% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 59.6K, which is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 5.8% to $0.99. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE stock rose 5.56% to $20.22. The current volume of 2.8K shares is 66.8% of American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 4.56% to $2.17. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 6.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • Citizens CIA shares increased by 4.26% to $3.42. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 38.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.
  • Trupanion TRUP shares rose 3.75% to $62.23. The current volume of 119.3K shares is 24.8% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 3.82% to $0.63 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 328.6K, which is 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares declined by 3.5% to $5.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 324.2K shares, making up 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $943.9 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock decreased by 2.88% to $7.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 41.2K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock fell 2.51% to $1.75. The current volume of 530.7K shares is 11.6% of Bright Health Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • National Western Life NWLI shares declined by 2.21% to $202.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares, making up 97.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $734.8 million.
  • HCI Group HCI shares decreased by 2.17% to $64.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 20.2K, which is 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $666.5 million.

