Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

FedNat Holding FNHC shares increased by 8.07% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 59.6K, which is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

shares increased by 8.07% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 59.6K, which is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 5.8% to $0.99. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.

shares rose 5.8% to $0.99. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million. American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE stock rose 5.56% to $20.22. The current volume of 2.8K shares is 66.8% of American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

stock rose 5.56% to $20.22. The current volume of 2.8K shares is 66.8% of American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 4.56% to $2.17. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 6.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

shares rose 4.56% to $2.17. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 6.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. Citizens CIA shares increased by 4.26% to $3.42. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 38.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.

shares increased by 4.26% to $3.42. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 38.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million. Trupanion TRUP shares rose 3.75% to $62.23. The current volume of 119.3K shares is 24.8% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 3.82% to $0.63 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 328.6K, which is 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.

stock declined by 3.82% to $0.63 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 328.6K, which is 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million. SiriusPoint SPNT shares declined by 3.5% to $5.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 324.2K shares, making up 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $943.9 million.

shares declined by 3.5% to $5.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 324.2K shares, making up 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $943.9 million. Trean Insurance Group TIG stock decreased by 2.88% to $7.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 41.2K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million.

stock decreased by 2.88% to $7.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 41.2K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million. Bright Health Gr BHG stock fell 2.51% to $1.75. The current volume of 530.7K shares is 11.6% of Bright Health Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock fell 2.51% to $1.75. The current volume of 530.7K shares is 11.6% of Bright Health Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. National Western Life NWLI shares declined by 2.21% to $202.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares, making up 97.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $734.8 million.

shares declined by 2.21% to $202.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares, making up 97.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $734.8 million. HCI Group HCI shares decreased by 2.17% to $64.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 20.2K, which is 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $666.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.