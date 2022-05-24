12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Transphorm TGAN shares rose 20.9% to $6.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Iris Energy IREN stock rose 8.48% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $302.5 million.
- Cemtrex CETX shares rose 8.42% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- AEye LIDR stock rose 6.98% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $819.8 million.
- Braze BRZE shares moved upwards by 6.31% to $31.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Photronics PLAB stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $15.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $981.4 million.
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares fell 10.6% to $0.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- InterDigital IDCC stock declined by 7.87% to $56.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 5.01% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- Applied Blockchain APLD shares declined by 4.92% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $345.2 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 3.21% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Corsair Gaming CRSR shares declined by 3.05% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
