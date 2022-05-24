QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 2:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • America's Car-Mart CRMT stock increased by 26.9% to $97.07 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, America's Car-Mart's stock is trading at a volume of 459.7K, which is 577.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Citi Trends CTRN stock rose 13.6% to $29.23. Trading volume for Citi Trends's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 211.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $2.4. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 6.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 749.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • Vasta Platform VSTA stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock rose 7.21% to $12.92. Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 341.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 233.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.7 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares rose 5.62% to $2.25. As of 13:30 EST, Wah Fu Education Group's stock is trading at a volume of 69.6K, which is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Losers

  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares declined by 30.6% to $18.56 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 490.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $935.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Nautilus NLS stock decreased by 18.14% to $2.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 400.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares declined by 17.68% to $4.48. As of 13:30 EST, Purple Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.1 million.
  • Express EXPR stock declined by 17.63% to $2.43. As of 13:30 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 241.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
  • Cango CANG shares declined by 17.45% to $3.0. Trading volume for Cango's stock is 461.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 167.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.9 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares decreased by 17.08% to $1.7. The current volume of 159.6K shares is 159.6% of iMedia Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers