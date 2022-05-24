12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

America's Car-Mart CRMT stock increased by 26.9% to $97.07 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, America's Car-Mart's stock is trading at a volume of 459.7K, which is 577.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 26.9% to $97.07 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, America's Car-Mart's stock is trading at a volume of 459.7K, which is 577.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Citi Trends CTRN stock rose 13.6% to $29.23. Trading volume for Citi Trends's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 211.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock rose 13.6% to $29.23. Trading volume for Citi Trends's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 211.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. China Liberal Education CLEU stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $2.4. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 6.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 749.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $2.4. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 6.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 749.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million. Vasta Platform VSTA stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million. Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock rose 7.21% to $12.92. Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 341.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 233.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.7 million.

stock rose 7.21% to $12.92. Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 341.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 233.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.7 million. Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares rose 5.62% to $2.25. As of 13:30 EST, Wah Fu Education Group's stock is trading at a volume of 69.6K, which is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Losers

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares declined by 30.6% to $18.56 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 490.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $935.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 30.6% to $18.56 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 490.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $935.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Nautilus NLS stock decreased by 18.14% to $2.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 400.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 18.14% to $2.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 400.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Purple Innovation PRPL shares declined by 17.68% to $4.48. As of 13:30 EST, Purple Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.1 million.

shares declined by 17.68% to $4.48. As of 13:30 EST, Purple Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.1 million. Express EXPR stock declined by 17.63% to $2.43. As of 13:30 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 241.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.

stock declined by 17.63% to $2.43. As of 13:30 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 241.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million. Cango CANG shares declined by 17.45% to $3.0. Trading volume for Cango's stock is 461.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 167.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.9 million.

shares declined by 17.45% to $3.0. Trading volume for Cango's stock is 461.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 167.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.9 million. iMedia Brands IMBI shares decreased by 17.08% to $1.7. The current volume of 159.6K shares is 159.6% of iMedia Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.