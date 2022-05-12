12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Lordstown Motors RIDE stock moved upwards by 45.0% to $2.19 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 77.7 million shares is 1170.1% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $432.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Dutch Bros BROS shares fell 27.2% to $25.04 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.2 million shares, making up 1080.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

