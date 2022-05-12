QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 1:52 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Lordstown Motors RIDE stock moved upwards by 45.0% to $2.19 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 77.7 million shares is 1170.1% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $432.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Carvana CVNA shares rose 32.33% to $39.7. The current volume of 30.2 million shares is 443.8% of Carvana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Molecular Data MKD shares increased by 27.43% to $0.1. Trading volume for Molecular Data's stock is 40.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 289.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Traeger COOK shares increased by 21.31% to $5.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 202.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $632.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN shares moved upwards by 20.76% to $24.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 55.9 million, which is 279.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Coupang CPNG shares moved upwards by 19.54% to $11.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 34.8 million, which is 293.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Dutch Bros BROS shares fell 27.2% to $25.04 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.2 million shares, making up 1080.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MOGU MOGU shares declined by 26.79% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • EBET EBET shares fell 15.97% to $2.79. EBET's stock is trading at a volume of 115.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 102.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares declined by 15.21% to $4.45. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 162.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $956.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 11.35% to $4.42. Rent the Runway's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 184.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.2 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock fell 10.99% to $7.13. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 200.9% of Fossil Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

