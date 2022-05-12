12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Squarespace SQSP stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $20.36 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 410.9% of Squarespace's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

AppLovin APP stock increased by 37.35% to $37.47. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 590.7% of AppLovin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares rose 24.34% to $2.83. Trading volume for Diebold Nixdorf's stock is 5.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 375.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 21.3% to $6.15. Trading volume for Ondas Holdings's stock is 509.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 121.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Marqeta MQ shares rose 20.66% to $8.0. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares, making up 215.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Dave DAVE stock rose 16.95% to $2.34. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 115.4% of Dave's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

AppTech Payments APCX stock decreased by 26.1% to $0.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 222.1K, which is 158.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Intellicheck IDN stock fell 24.75% to $1.46. Trading volume for Intellicheck's stock is 413.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 394.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Usio USIO stock declined by 21.78% to $1.89. Usio's stock is trading at a volume of 145.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 221.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares decreased by 20.54% to $2.23. As of 13:30 EST, Rockley Photonics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 392.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

PaySign PAYS stock fell 20.28% to $1.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 383.4K shares, making up 271.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Applied Blockchain APLD shares decreased by 18.37% to $2.0. Applied Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 199.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.