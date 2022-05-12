QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 1:53 PM | 4 min read

 

Gainers

  • Squarespace SQSP stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $20.36 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 410.9% of Squarespace's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • AppLovin APP stock increased by 37.35% to $37.47. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 590.7% of AppLovin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares rose 24.34% to $2.83. Trading volume for Diebold Nixdorf's stock is 5.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 375.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 21.3% to $6.15. Trading volume for Ondas Holdings's stock is 509.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 121.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marqeta MQ shares rose 20.66% to $8.0. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares, making up 215.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dave DAVE stock rose 16.95% to $2.34. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 115.4% of Dave's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • AppTech Payments APCX stock decreased by 26.1% to $0.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 222.1K, which is 158.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Intellicheck IDN stock fell 24.75% to $1.46. Trading volume for Intellicheck's stock is 413.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 394.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Usio USIO stock declined by 21.78% to $1.89. Usio's stock is trading at a volume of 145.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 221.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares decreased by 20.54% to $2.23. As of 13:30 EST, Rockley Photonics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 392.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • PaySign PAYS stock fell 20.28% to $1.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 383.4K shares, making up 271.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares decreased by 18.37% to $2.0. Applied Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 199.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers