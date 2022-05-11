12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AppLovin APP shares increased by 22.3% to $33.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 877.3K shares, which is 44.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 22.3% to $33.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 877.3K shares, which is 44.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. SmartRent SMRT stock increased by 16.75% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $824.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 16.75% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $824.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock increased by 14.03% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

stock increased by 14.03% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. Evolv Technologies EVLV shares rose 12.42% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares rose 12.42% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. ironSource IS stock increased by 10.41% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

stock increased by 10.41% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. Verb Tech VERB stock increased by 9.1% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 95.9K, accounting for 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.

Losers

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares fell 11.3% to $1.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 11.3% to $1.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. MicroStrategy MSTR shares fell 9.04% to $153.0. At the close, MicroStrategy's trading volume reached 622.3K shares. This is 130.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

shares fell 9.04% to $153.0. At the close, MicroStrategy's trading volume reached 622.3K shares. This is 130.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Amtech Systems ASYS shares fell 8.59% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $98.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 8.59% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $98.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. T Stamp IDAI shares decreased by 7.61% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

shares decreased by 7.61% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million. SAI.TECH Global SAI stock fell 6.48% to $4.77. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.

stock fell 6.48% to $4.77. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million. ForgeRock FORG shares fell 5.73% to $13.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.