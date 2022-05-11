QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 1:56 PM | 4 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sunlands Technology STG shares rose 24.2% to $3.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • Inspired Entertainment INSE stock moved upwards by 21.41% to $10.66. As of 13:30 EST, Inspired Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 165.5K, which is 96.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • H&R Block HRB shares rose 16.95% to $27.8. Trading volume for H&R Block's stock is 3.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 143.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Callaway Golf ELY stock moved upwards by 12.33% to $20.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 138.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Boxed BOXD shares increased by 11.42% to $8.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 204.1K shares, making up 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $617.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $2.6. The current volume of 359.0K shares is 55.8% of Sonder Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Fiverr International FVRR shares decreased by 24.5% to $30.86 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Fiverr International's stock is 4.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 440.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG shares fell 20.96% to $3.93. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 174.7% of GrowGeneration's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • American Public Education APEI stock declined by 20.15% to $14.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 103.5K, which is 146.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares fell 17.53% to $4.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 918.5K shares, making up 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Canoo GOEV stock fell 17.22% to $2.99. Trading volume for Canoo's stock is 5.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 228.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $714.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • The RealReal REAL shares fell 16.9% to $3.67. As of 13:30 EST, The RealReal's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 134.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $345.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

