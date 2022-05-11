12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares increased by 17.7% to $1.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

shares increased by 17.7% to $1.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock moved upwards by 15.69% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 15.69% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million. Meten Holding Gr METX stock increased by 15.06% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

stock increased by 15.06% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock rose 14.51% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock rose 14.51% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock rose 12.29% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

stock rose 12.29% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. The RealReal REAL stock rose 11.56% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $464.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

GrowGeneration GRWG shares fell 19.9% to $3.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $241.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 19.9% to $3.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $241.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Fiverr International FVRR stock fell 11.92% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock fell 11.92% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Vuzix VUZI stock fell 10.12% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 10.12% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Shift Technologies SFT stock declined by 8.07% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $94.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 8.07% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $94.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Koss KOSS shares decreased by 4.99% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares decreased by 4.99% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 4.48% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.