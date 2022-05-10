QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 5:54 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • PLBY Group PLBY stock increased by 12.0% to $8.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. PLBY Group's trading volume hit 145.5K shares by close, accounting for 11.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • The RealReal REAL stock rose 9.52% to $4.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.3K, accounting for 2.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Callaway Golf ELY shares increased by 8.57% to $19.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 304.7K, accounting for 15.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Regis RGS stock rose 7.94% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares rose 7.37% to $3.35. This security traded at a volume of 161.9K shares come close, making up 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock rose 6.11% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.

Losers

  • GrowGeneration GRWG shares declined by 18.3% to $4.06 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, GrowGeneration's trading volume reached 135.0K shares. This is 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vuzix VUZI shares decreased by 15.29% to $3.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 81.5K, accounting for 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Canoo GOEV shares declined by 11.64% to $3.19. At the close, Canoo's trading volume reached 188.3K shares. This is 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Boxed BOXD shares decreased by 7.33% to $7.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock declined by 7.26% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $875.6 million.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE shares fell 7.13% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

