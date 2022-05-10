Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares increased by 5.84% to $5.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 13.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

shares increased by 5.84% to $5.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 13.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. NI Holdings NODK shares rose 4.87% to $17.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 45.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares rose 4.87% to $17.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 45.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Fanhua FANH shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $6.06. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 12.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $325.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $6.06. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 12.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $325.5 million. James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares rose 3.5% to $23.06. The current volume of 115.6K shares is 34.0% of James River Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $869.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 3.5% to $23.06. The current volume of 115.6K shares is 34.0% of James River Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $869.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Crawford CRD stock increased by 1.99% to $7.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.6K, which is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 1.99% to $7.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.6K, which is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Crawford CRD stock increased by 1.77% to $7.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.4K shares, making up 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

FedNat Holding FNHC stock decreased by 27.91% to $0.31 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.8K shares, making up 164.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 27.91% to $0.31 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.8K shares, making up 164.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Unico American UNAM shares fell 15.33% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

shares fell 15.33% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. ProAssurance PRA stock fell 12.73% to $21.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.8K shares, making up 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 12.73% to $21.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.8K shares, making up 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Root ROOT shares fell 11.67% to $1.3. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 72.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.9 million.

shares fell 11.67% to $1.3. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 72.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.9 million. Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 11.14% to $16.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 127.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 11.14% to $16.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 127.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Oscar Health OSCR shares decreased by 10.89% to $5.81. The current volume of 739.7K shares is 51.4% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.