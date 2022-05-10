QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 12:41 PM | 4 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares increased by 5.84% to $5.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 13.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • NI Holdings NODK shares rose 4.87% to $17.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 45.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Fanhua FANH shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $6.06. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 12.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $325.5 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares rose 3.5% to $23.06. The current volume of 115.6K shares is 34.0% of James River Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $869.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Crawford CRD stock increased by 1.99% to $7.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.6K, which is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Crawford CRD stock increased by 1.77% to $7.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.4K shares, making up 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock decreased by 27.91% to $0.31 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.8K shares, making up 164.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Unico American UNAM shares fell 15.33% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • ProAssurance PRA stock fell 12.73% to $21.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.8K shares, making up 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Root ROOT shares fell 11.67% to $1.3. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 72.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.9 million.
  • Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 11.14% to $16.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 127.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares decreased by 10.89% to $5.81. The current volume of 739.7K shares is 51.4% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

