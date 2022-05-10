QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Vroom VRM shares moved upwards by 36.1% to $1.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares moved upwards by 18.94% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $197.5 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 15.56% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Everi Holdings EVRI stock moved upwards by 10.26% to $16.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock rose 9.61% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK stock rose 8.0% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

Losers

  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock fell 25.6% to $10.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Aterian ATER shares fell 18.8% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock fell 15.87% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock fell 11.74% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Groupon GRPN stock decreased by 11.5% to $13.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Big Lots BIG stock declined by 5.67% to $32.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers