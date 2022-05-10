12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Vroom VRM shares moved upwards by 36.1% to $1.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares moved upwards by 18.94% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $197.5 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 15.56% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

Everi Holdings EVRI stock moved upwards by 10.26% to $16.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

XpresSpa Group XSPA stock rose 9.61% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK stock rose 8.0% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

Losers

Peloton Interactive PTON stock fell 25.6% to $10.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Aterian ATER shares fell 18.8% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock fell 15.87% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Beachbody Co BODY stock fell 11.74% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Groupon GRPN stock decreased by 11.5% to $13.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Big Lots BIG stock declined by 5.67% to $32.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.4 million.

