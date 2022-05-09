QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 1:55 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Expion360 XPON stock rose 16.2% to $4.46 during Monday's regular session. Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 402.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 12.17% to $7.65. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 360.0K, which is 29.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.
  • L S Starrett SCX stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $7.16. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • DLH Hldgs DLHC stock moved upwards by 9.68% to $16.31. DLH Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 84.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 206.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares rose 7.66% to $4.57. Singularity Future's stock is trading at a volume of 381.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.
  • Boise Cascade BCC stock rose 6.11% to $80.68. As of 13:30 EST, Boise Cascade's stock is trading at a volume of 196.3K, which is 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Renovare Environmental RENO stock declined by 30.2% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 521.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock declined by 29.1% to $2.12. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares fell 25.81% to $0.54. As of 13:30 EST, Sentage Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 258.6K, which is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock decreased by 24.68% to $10.56. The current volume of 922.9K shares is 82.0% of Energy Vault Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 22.22% to $0.2. ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 236.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR shares fell 21.13% to $3.36. Aurora Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 217.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

