11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sunrun RUN shares rose 12.6% to $27.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hudson Technologies HDSN stock moved upwards by 11.34% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $357.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • WESCO International WCC shares rose 9.38% to $145.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Beam Glb BEEM stock rose 4.43% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares rose 4.07% to $7.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Satellogic SATL stock decreased by 10.9% to $7.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $698.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock declined by 9.95% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $99.9 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock decreased by 6.23% to $6.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.1 million.
  • BrightView Holdings BV shares decreased by 5.0% to $11.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares decreased by 4.92% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • VirTra VTSI stock declined by 4.63% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

