12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 24.3% to $0.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Weave Communications WEAV shares increased by 11.53% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock moved upwards by 10.85% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • EPAM Sys EPAM stock moved upwards by 10.04% to $344.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 9.41% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock increased by 9.09% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.

Losers

  • Casa Systems CASA shares decreased by 20.2% to $4.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 15.01% to $1.87.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares decreased by 10.01% to $39.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MaxLinear MXL shares fell 9.26% to $48.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares decreased by 8.59% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares fell 7.99% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

