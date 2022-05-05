12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 24.3% to $0.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Weave Communications WEAV shares increased by 11.53% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock moved upwards by 10.85% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

EPAM Sys EPAM stock moved upwards by 10.04% to $344.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 9.41% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.

Quantum Computing QUBT stock increased by 9.09% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.

Losers

Casa Systems CASA shares decreased by 20.2% to $4.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 15.01% to $1.87.

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares decreased by 10.01% to $39.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

MaxLinear MXL shares fell 9.26% to $48.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

EMCORE EMKR shares decreased by 8.59% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Core Scientific CORZ shares fell 7.99% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

