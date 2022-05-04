12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Booking Holdings BKNG stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $2340.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 86.5K, accounting for 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares rose 5.97% to $0.57. Digital Brands Group's trading volume hit 91.0K shares by close, accounting for 13.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

JX Luxventure LLL shares rose 5.19% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Denny's DENN shares rose 4.95% to $11.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $732.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Golden Entertainment GDEN stock rose 4.36% to $49.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 64.4K shares, which is 15.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Kidpik PIK stock increased by 4.03% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Losers

Educational Development EDUC stock decreased by 12.8% to $5.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

Etsy ETSY stock fell 11.18% to $97.11. Etsy's trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 38.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Nautilus NLS shares fell 6.85% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $97.8 million.

Conn's CONN shares decreased by 5.88% to $15.71. The company's market cap stands at $373.6 million.

eBay EBAY shares decreased by 5.74% to $51.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 22.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

iRobot IRBT stock declined by 5.73% to $53.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

