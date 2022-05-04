QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 8:21 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock rose 12.0% to $2.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Super Micro Computer SMCI stock increased by 11.03% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock rose 9.14% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares increased by 8.42% to $1.03.
  • Lumentum Holdings LITE shares increased by 7.13% to $88.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock rose 6.8% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Infinera INFN shares declined by 17.0% to $6.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Akamai Technologies AKAM shares declined by 12.57% to $99.5. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Workiva WK shares fell 11.26% to $83.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • IonQ IONQ stock declined by 10.63% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Ouster OUST stock declined by 10.09% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares declined by 8.86% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

