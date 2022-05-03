QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 1:48 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock increased by 47.0% to $4.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 811.1% of Blue Water Vaccines's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares rose 32.68% to $3.53. Trading volume for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's stock is 50.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 36528.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Belite Bio BLTE shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $11.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 293.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.8 million.
  • Sesen Bio SESN shares moved upwards by 21.19% to $0.48. Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 54.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2945.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.
  • Athenex ATNX shares increased by 18.26% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 233.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
  • Biomea Fusion BMEA stock moved upwards by 17.33% to $3.52. Trading volume for Biomea Fusion's stock is 103.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 103.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.

Losers

  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares declined by 64.6% to $1.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Spero Therapeutics's stock is 14.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 7140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock declined by 25.6% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 801.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
  • Harmony Biosciences HRMY stock fell 21.87% to $35.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 314.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Semler Scientific SMLR stock declined by 19.6% to $38.06. The current volume of 197.4K shares is 246.3% of Semler Scientific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares fell 18.34% to $8.15. Nutex Health's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares fell 16.61% to $27.3. Trading volume for Kymera Therapeutics's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 330.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers