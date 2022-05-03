12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock increased by 47.0% to $4.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 811.1% of Blue Water Vaccines's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.

stock increased by 47.0% to $4.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 811.1% of Blue Water Vaccines's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares rose 32.68% to $3.53. Trading volume for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's stock is 50.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 36528.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

shares rose 32.68% to $3.53. Trading volume for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's stock is 50.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 36528.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. Belite Bio BLTE shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $11.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 293.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $11.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 293.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.8 million. Sesen Bio SESN shares moved upwards by 21.19% to $0.48. Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 54.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2945.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.19% to $0.48. Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 54.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2945.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million. Athenex ATNX shares increased by 18.26% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 233.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

shares increased by 18.26% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 233.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million. Biomea Fusion BMEA stock moved upwards by 17.33% to $3.52. Trading volume for Biomea Fusion's stock is 103.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 103.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.

Losers

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares declined by 64.6% to $1.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Spero Therapeutics's stock is 14.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 7140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

shares declined by 64.6% to $1.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Spero Therapeutics's stock is 14.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 7140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock declined by 25.6% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 801.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.

stock declined by 25.6% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 801.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million. Harmony Biosciences HRMY stock fell 21.87% to $35.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 314.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock fell 21.87% to $35.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 314.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Semler Scientific SMLR stock declined by 19.6% to $38.06. The current volume of 197.4K shares is 246.3% of Semler Scientific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 19.6% to $38.06. The current volume of 197.4K shares is 246.3% of Semler Scientific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Nutex Health NUTX shares fell 18.34% to $8.15. Nutex Health's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

shares fell 18.34% to $8.15. Nutex Health's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares fell 16.61% to $27.3. Trading volume for Kymera Therapeutics's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 330.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.