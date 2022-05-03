12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares rose 20.3% to $1.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares rose 19.99% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock rose 10.44% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares rose 5.01% to $15.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

RISE Education Cayman REDU stock increased by 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 4.91% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Losers

Chegg CHGG stock decreased by 40.3% to $14.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 5.23% to $12.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Meta Data AIU stock decreased by 4.73% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 4.52% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Carvana CVNA stock decreased by 4.26% to $57.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares declined by 4.1% to $14.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

