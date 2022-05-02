QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 7:06 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • TravelCenters Of America TA shares rose 6.2% to $41.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $619.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL shares increased by 6.0% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares rose 5.93% to $3.39. This security traded at a volume of 464.8K shares come close, making up 83.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY stock moved upwards by 5.91% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock rose 4.48% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • Leggett & Platt LEG shares moved upwards by 3.89% to $37.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Chegg CHGG stock decreased by 30.2% to $17.44 during Monday's after-market session. Chegg's trading volume hit 2.8 million shares by close, accounting for 96.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock declined by 5.75% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock decreased by 4.94% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $307.1 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares decreased by 4.75% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $157.5 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares decreased by 4.6% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.1 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL shares declined by 4.31% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $511.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

